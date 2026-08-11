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Tosha: Punjab’s crunchy cousin of Gulab Jamun. Watch the video
From Punjab’s kitchens to North Kashmir, Tosha carries a Partition-era legacy, with generations preserving the story and craft behind this crisp, syrupy sweet.
Discover Tosha, Punjab’s beloved sweet with a remarkable Partition-era story. Made with khoya, flour and paneer, this crispy, syrup-soaked delicacy is often compared to a crunchy gulab jamun. Here's everything about its origins, the family tradition behind it, and its connection to North Kashmir.
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