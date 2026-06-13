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Inside the dazzling Abar Hawa Bodol premiere. Watch the video
The sequel to the beloved 2013 hit Hawa Bodol premieres in style, earning praise from Tolly stars for its cast, story and fresh take beyond nostalgia
The Parambrata Chatterjee directed film Abar Hawa Bodol had a grand premiere at a city plex. The movie's prequel, the 2013 movie Hawa Bodol, is close to everyone's heart, and Tolly celebs feel the sequel will not disappoint either. From a stellar cast to an engaging plot, this movie offers more than nostalgia, and everyone agrees.
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