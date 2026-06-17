Fricy trend explained: From street snack to fine fining twist! Watch the video

Remember after-school trips to the street vendor for spicy raw mango or guava with chilli and salt? That nostalgic favourite now has a trendy new name—Fricy! A blend of “fruit” and “spicy,” fricy is all about fresh fruits tossed with bold spices like chaat masala, chilli powder, rock salt, and jeera. The same sweet, tangy, spicy flavour we grew up loving—just rebranded for today’s food trends. Watch the video to know which of your favourite celeb is embracing this trend!