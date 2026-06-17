Indulge tried food from 14 Asian countries in ONE Kolkata Restaurant! Watch the video

Looking for the ultimate Pan-Asian food experience in Kolkata? In today's vlog, we are checking out Soy Joy, the brand-new culinary hotspot in Sector-II, Salt Lake! Brought to you by the house of Babu Culture, this place is serving up unique and rare dishes from 14 different Asian countries. From the fragrant Cantonese Lotus Leaf Wrapped Fried Rice to Japanese Teppanyaki and Indonesian Otak Otak, we tried it all! If you are a foodie in Kolkata, you need to add this to your bucket list.