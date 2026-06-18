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The first American Tibetan Buddhist monk Robert Thurman passes away at 84. Watch the video
Acclaimed Buddhist scholar Robert Thurman, the first American ordained as a Tibetan monk and father of actress Uma Thurman, has died at 84, leaving behind a global legacy of teaching and cultural bridge-building
Robert Thurman, acclaimed Buddhist scholar, author, educator, and father of actress Uma Thurman, has passed away at the age of 84. Known as the first American ordained as a Tibetan Buddhist monk, he dedicated his life to promoting Tibetan Buddhism, philosophy, and cultural understanding worldwide. His remarkable legacy continues to inspire generations.