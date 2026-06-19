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Ear Seeding: Can tiny ear stickers really reduce stress and improve sleep? Watch the video
The ancient wellness practice making a modern comeback, one tiny sticker at a time
Could a tiny sticker on your ear help with stress, anxiety, sleep issues, and even headaches? Ear seeding, a wellness practice rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine, is gaining popularity worldwide. Using small seeds or metal beads placed on pressure points of the ear, this technique is believed to stimulate relaxation and support overall well-being. But does it actually work? Watch till the end to find out what experts and users have to say about this fascinating wellness trend