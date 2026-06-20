Abhhiman premiere: Prosenjit, Subhasree and Jisshu make a stellar star-studded appearance. Watch the video

The much-awaited Bengali film Abhhiman, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Subhasree Ganguly and Jisshu Sengupta, premiered on June 19 at a city multiplex. From industry enthusiasts to cinema lovers, everyone was present to celebrate the film's grand opening. Directed and composed by Indraadip Dasgupta, Abhhiman also marks the production debut of Jisshu Sengupta and Saurav Das. Here are some exclusive glimpses from the star-studded premiere.