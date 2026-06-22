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A candid rapid fire round with actor Satyam Bhattacharya. Watch the video

Satyam Bhattacharya gets candid as Taarkata premieres on OTT

We had a candid chat with Tollywood actor Satyam Bhattacharya as his series Taarkata hits OTT. From describing his personality in just three words to revealing whether he's a rom-com enthusiast or a thriller fan, these quirky questions promise plenty of candid moments. Watch the full video to get the inside details!

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Satyam Bhattacharya
Actor Satyam Bhattacharya