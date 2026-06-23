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Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple: Celebrating fertility and feminine power in Guwahati. Watch the video
Kamakhya Temple’s Ambubachi Mela celebrates fertility, femininity, and the sacred power of the menstrual cycle, drawing thousands of devotees each year
Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati honors the sanctity of the menstrual cycle through the worship of Goddess Kamakhya. During the monsoon, thousands gather for the Ambubachi Mela, a powerful celebration of fertility, femininity, and Mother Earth’s creative energy. The festival continues this year until June 26.