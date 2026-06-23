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Inside Kolkata Sushi Quest: A taste of Japan in the city. Watch the video
A taste of Japan arrives in Kolkata with authentic sushi, live demonstrations, and a cultural celebration hosted by the Japanese Consulate and MainDish
Kolkata experienced a taste of authentic Japan as Consul General Ishikawa Yoshihisa hosted the exclusive Kolkata Sushi Quest in collaboration with MainDish. Featuring handcrafted sushi by Deputy Consul General and trained sushi chef Katsunori Ashida, the evening showcased premium Japanese ingredients, live sushi-making demonstrations, and an unforgettable culinary journey attended by diplomats and cultural personalities from across the city. Watch the video to get an exclusive glimpse!
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