New Tata Tiago Review: What’s Changed in India’s Popular Hatchback? Watch the video

Tata has really worked hard on the new Tiago, and it has some amazing properties like 20 per cent recycled materials used in the car and two full digital displays for the infotainment and driver’s display. There is no diesel engine in the lineup now, and new features like blind-spot monitoring on the centre display make things better. New rotary controls and ergonomic switchgear take matters a notch higher, while features like 6 airbags as standard give the new car a safety-oriented outlook. Prices start at ₹4.7 lakh, ex-showroom