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The untold story of Guru Pongener: Padma Shri awardee keeping Naga traditions alive. Watch the video
Padma Shri awardee Guru Pongener has spent decades preserving the rich Ao Naga heritage for generations to come
At 81, Padma Shri awardee Guru Pongener continues to inspire India with his lifelong dedication to preserving the Ao Naga indigenous heritage. From documenting folk traditions to training over 2,000 young artists, his remarkable journey is a powerful reminder that safeguarding culture is essential for future generations.
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