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Inside Satyajit Ray’s Kolkata home: A tribute to the cinematic legend on his 105th birth anniversary. Watch the video
Inside Satyajit Ray’s Kolkata home: A living tribute to a cinematic legend
On the 105th birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray, admirers gather at his iconic residence on Bishop Lefroy Road to celebrate the life and legacy of a master storyteller. Open to the public for this special occasion, the home becomes a vibrant space where film enthusiasts, industry veterans, and first-time visitors come together in admiration.