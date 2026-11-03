Apple sees record iPhone upgrades in India as its popularity continues to grow

Apple has recorded its highest-ever revenue in India for the September quarter of fiscal 2026. This highlights the country’s immense love towards the brand and its growing importance in the global business market. The tech giant saw a record number of Indian customers upgrading to newer iPhone models this year.

Apple has recorded its highest-ever revenue in India: Why Apple continues to be a status symbol in the country

The company’s Mac business also saw strong global growth but in comparison iPhone had a better growth this year in the country. This development was highlighted during Apple's quarterly earnings call, where CEO John Ternus spoke about the company's performance across key markets. The growth marks its record high as Apple continues to strengthen its presence in India, where demand for premium smartphones and personal computers has been gaining a strong presence.

The company recorded its highest-ever number of iPhone upgraders in several markets, other than India which includes the US, mainland China and Japan. Apple's global Mac revenue rose 24% year-on-year to reach $10.8 billion.