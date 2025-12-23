Don't know if you're burnt out? Here's how to recognise and manage the symptoms

Burnout is a condition marked by emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion that develops after long periods of intense stress. It often arises when people feel overwhelmed and unable to keep up with ongoing demands. Identifying burnout is important, as it can negatively impact not just work performance but also personal health and relationships.
Signs of burnout
Recognising burnout early is key to addressing it. Typical warning signs include persistent tiredness, difficulty sleeping, forgetfulness, and trouble focusing. People may become disengaged or negative about their work and struggle to stay motivated. Physical symptoms can include headaches, digestive problems, and noticeable changes in appetite or sleep habits. These signals shouldn’t be dismissed as weakness; they are clear indications that change is needed.
Causes of burnout
Burnout can develop from a mix of professional and personal pressures. At work, excessive workloads, little control over responsibilities, and insufficient support can create feelings of frustration and powerlessness. A lack of appreciation or a disconnect between personal values and workplace culture can worsen the problem. Stress outside of work, such as relationship challenges or financial strain can also play a significant role. Identifying the underlying causes is essential for managing and preventing burnout effectively.
Strategies for managing burnout
Managing burnout begins with creating healthy boundaries. Clearly separating work from personal life can prevent stress from becoming overwhelming. Learning to decline additional responsibilities when you are already stretched thin and making self-care a priority are essential steps toward balance.
Seeking support is equally important. Sharing your experiences with friends, family members, or colleagues can provide comfort and fresh perspectives. In some cases, professional support such as therapy or counseling can be especially helpful, offering practical tools to manage stress and build resilience.
Self-care plays a vital role in recovery. Engaging in activities that help you recharge—such as exercise, reading, or mindfulness practices—can restore energy and improve both mental and physical well-being. Consistently prioritizing your health can significantly ease burnout symptoms.
Reconnecting with your sense of purpose can also make a difference. Taking time to reflect on why you chose your career or commitments in the first place may help revive motivation and renew enthusiasm that has faded over time.
Mindfulness techniques, including meditation and deep-breathing exercises, can help anchor you in the present moment. These practices reduce anxiety, calm racing thoughts, and make stressful situations feel more manageable.
Taking regular breaks is another effective strategy. Short breaks during the workday can boost focus and productivity, while longer breaks, such as vacations, are essential for mental recovery and long-term well-being.
Finally, reviewing your workload is crucial. Evaluating your responsibilities and identifying tasks that can be delegated or adjusted can reduce pressure. Open communication with supervisors or team members can help create a more realistic and sustainable workload.
