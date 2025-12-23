Don't know if you're burnt out? Here's how to recognise and manage the symptoms

Strategies for managing burnout

Managing burnout begins with creating healthy boundaries. Clearly separating work from personal life can prevent stress from becoming overwhelming. Learning to decline additional responsibilities when you are already stretched thin and making self-care a priority are essential steps toward balance.

Seeking support is equally important. Sharing your experiences with friends, family members, or colleagues can provide comfort and fresh perspectives. In some cases, professional support such as therapy or counseling can be especially helpful, offering practical tools to manage stress and build resilience.

Self-care plays a vital role in recovery. Engaging in activities that help you recharge—such as exercise, reading, or mindfulness practices—can restore energy and improve both mental and physical well-being. Consistently prioritizing your health can significantly ease burnout symptoms.

Reconnecting with your sense of purpose can also make a difference. Taking time to reflect on why you chose your career or commitments in the first place may help revive motivation and renew enthusiasm that has faded over time.

Mindfulness techniques, including meditation and deep-breathing exercises, can help anchor you in the present moment. These practices reduce anxiety, calm racing thoughts, and make stressful situations feel more manageable.

Taking regular breaks is another effective strategy. Short breaks during the workday can boost focus and productivity, while longer breaks, such as vacations, are essential for mental recovery and long-term well-being.

Finally, reviewing your workload is crucial. Evaluating your responsibilities and identifying tasks that can be delegated or adjusted can reduce pressure. Open communication with supervisors or team members can help create a more realistic and sustainable workload.