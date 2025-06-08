NASA scientists reveal the likelihood of the Earth being swallowed in a Galactic collision

There’s no shortage of doomsday theories, but one cosmic threat has long captured the imagination: the looming collision between the Milky Way and its closest neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy. Now, researchers at Durham University have used 100,000 simulations to determine just how likely it is this event could spell the end of Earth — and whether there’s hope of avoiding it.

The collision course of the Milky Way and Andromeda

According to NASA, the Milky Way and Andromeda are hurtling toward one another at a staggering 300,000 mph. A direct hit could ultimately trigger the formation of a vast elliptical galaxy and potentially wipe out life on Earth. But before panic sets in, this is expected to happen at least five billion years from now.

By that point, Earth may already face other existential threats. The Sun is projected to expand into a red giant, possibly engulfing our planet or leaving it a frozen, lifeless rock.

Simulating doomsday

Given the stakes, the Durham research team ran 100,000 simulations to explore different outcomes of this galactic dance. In just 2% of scenarios, a catastrophic head-on collision occurred within five billion years.

In roughly half of the simulations, however, the galaxies passed by each other slowly, gradually spiralling toward an eventual merger, but on a longer timeline of 8 to 10 billion years. In short: the danger may be much farther off than previously thought.