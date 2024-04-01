KCC hosting a unique retrospective of Gobardhan Ash till April 21

When it comes to masters from the Bengal's illustrious art world, many a talented name often gathers dust or gets lost amidst a range of luminaries who are household names. Gobardhan Ash is one such maverick and sensitive painter, who perhaps hasn't got the due attention that his gamut of work deserves. Mumbai-based avant-garde art house Prinseps has brought to Kolkata a stunning range of retrospective by the late Ash, that throws light upon his unique creations in the period between 1929 and 1969.
The comprehensive exhibition features a captivating range of Ash's work, including sketches, landscapes, self-portraits, portraits, the iconic Avatar Series, vibrant pastels, and his enduring Children Series. Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of Ash's artistic evolution, his mastery of techniques, and his unwavering commitment to forging a path for modernism in India.
“Prinseps delves deeper into the artistic legacy of Bengal with a landmark exhibition showcasing over 100 artworks spanning 4 decades of his artistic excellence, including his iconic Avatar Series from the late 1940s and his meditative landscapes of Bengal. Through this retrospective, we celebrate and honour Gobardhan Ash's enduring legacy in the history of art. This exhibition, accompanied by a comprehensive catalogue raisonne, offers a unique opportunity to rediscover Ash’s brilliance and immerse oneself in a pivotal era of Indian art (1930s-1960s),” says curator of the show Indrajit Chatterjee.
Gobardhan Ash (1907-1969) stands as a towering figure in Indian art history. Born in Bengal's Begumpur, Ash hails from a humble background but defied artistic convention and dedicated his life to creative expression. The Retrospective of Gobardhan Ash offers a unique opportunity to explore four decades of his artistic journey, showcasing over 100 artworks.
The inauguration of the show was well-attended by luminaries including Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, Ina Puri, Richa Agarwal among many others. Actors Riya Sen and Moon Moon Sen, inaugurated The Catalogue Raisonne for the exhibition.
On view at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity April 21. Open to all.