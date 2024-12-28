The Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg hosts a retrospective of Esther Mahlangu’s work

A boldly patterned BMW 525 greets visitors at the entrance of the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg’s bustling Braamfontein neighbourhood. The vehicle, adorned with the vibrant geometric shapes that define Esther Mahlangu’s signature Ndebele style, takes centre stage in a retrospective celebrating the 89-year-old artist’s life and work.

Commissioned by BMW in 1991 as part of the brand’s renowned Art Car series, the vehicle is among Mahlangu’s most famous creations. Having spent over 30 years abroad, it has returned to South Africa as part of this landmark exhibition.

Curated by Nontobeko Ntombela, the exhibition offers a comprehensive look at Mahlangu’s journey, contextualising her work within broader historical narratives. Included in the collection is a letter Mahlangu wrote to Nelson Mandela, expressing her gratitude for his sacrifices during South Africa’s fight for democracy. The show also highlights how she persevered as a Black female artist during a time when such voices were often silenced.

“Mahlangu dared to travel an uncharted path during a time when Black women artists were systemically overlooked,” said Ntombela. “I hope this exhibition allows people to fully appreciate the magnitude of her contributions to the arts.”

A Story of Culture and Art

The retrospective does more than showcase Mahlangu’s artworks; it delves into her personal story. A documentary featured in the exhibition explores her rural upbringing in Mpumalanga province and her efforts to preserve and promote Ndebele culture on a global stage.

For decades, Mahlangu has been a cultural ambassador for the Ndebele people, blending tradition with innovation in her brightly coloured geometric designs. The exhibition includes works depicting Umgwalo, or traditional Ndebele painting, many of which were borrowed from collections both locally and internationally. Securing these pieces required significant funding and over two years of effort, Ntombela revealed.

While Mahlangu’s art is often celebrated for its cultural roots, the exhibition also highlights its artistic versatility. Ntombela explained that her aim was to balance the focus on Ndebele heritage with a deeper exploration of Mahlangu’s work as an art form.

“Some narratives tend to overly emphasise the cultural aspects without acknowledging her art’s broader significance,” Ntombela said. “This exhibition seeks to showcase how her work transcends disciplines and fields.”

A Quiet Icon

Despite her global recognition, Mahlangu lives a quiet life in Mpumalanga, where her vividly decorated home continues to draw visitors. She briefly attended the exhibition’s launch last month, marking a rare public appearance. Mahlangu has received numerous accolades over her career, including the prestigious Order of Ikhamanga in silver, one of South Africa’s highest national honours.

The exhibition will run at the Wits Arts Museum until 17 April before embarking on an international tour, beginning in the United States in early 2026.