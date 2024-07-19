Muse and musings of an artist

Art, however, is nothing like that. The most abstract element an artist has probably is a line, which is very minimal. Then we have concrete materials like paint or stone. So, it’s more like we create objects and so we can reflect on them.

How do you balance your artistic intentions with the different interpretations of your audience?

The meaning of art is something we derive from it. Artists always have some intentions behind their creations interconnected with what they explore and their relationship to the idea of art itself. It involves questioning normative elements and adopting a specific attitude towards them. These aspects give the act of creation its meaning. However, what viewers interpret from the artwork depends on their worldviews and cognitive resources.

You mentioned that when you started at Fine Arts College, significant changes were happening in the country. The same is true now. How have these factors influenced you as an artist?

It has influenced me a lot. The core thing is to be in the world. Being in the world is not just about existence, it’s being critical of what affects us and how we deal with it. It was during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, that Hindutva came into play in our political society. So, how you navigate through all these things was the real question.

Do you think it is a threat to artists?

No, it’s not a threat to artists, but it is a challenge that affects all of us. As an artist, one may need to find unique ways to navigate these challenges. So, the conventional norms that we know of and are prevalent worldwide, may not always suffice. This prompts artists to innovate and explore different avenues and address these issues. I’m not suggesting everyone should prioritise these concerns; some artists may focus solely on the formal aspects of art, which are also valid and valuable.

However, your art is not like that...

No. Mine is not like that. Probably because of the environment I grew up in. As I mentioned earlier, we students were engaged in politics, possibly due to the influence of the Emergency. However, for me, this political engagement always started from a personal perspective, a belief that certain things should be done a certain way.

For example, the concept of utopia has been a background in my work over the last 20–25 years. However, I’m not an artist who explores alternatives. My interest lies in critiquing what exists currently rather than proposing something different. When you propose an alternative, you are suggesting that there are problems with the current state of things. However, I’m not interested in making such proposals because they are inherently limited by individual perspectives. I find it challenging to prescribe what is best for others. Instead, I prefer to return to the present moment.

That said, what is your creative process? How do you reflect on the present through your art?

It used to be very spontaneous. I used to draw on the canvas without any preparation. For example, once, I came across an image of an intricate, beautiful temple commissioned by Shah Jahan in a book by Gary Welch. I wanted to paint it. So, I immediately started doing so. The technical aspect was never important during our studies then. And I had no clue about those little details within the building. I worked on it for almost three to four months. And I made a mess of it. Then, I realised this was not going anywhere. So, I destroyed that canvas and started again.