World Poetry Day: Poetry evokes emotions within us all

Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher, once aptly remarked, “Poetry is nearer to the vital truth than history.” With the passage of time, our modes of expression have evolved from parchment to digital notepads, from ink-stained pages to the clatter of keyboards. We’ve traversed a long journey.

Yet amidst these changes, poetry remains an enduring constant. It may have transitioned across platforms and formats, but its essence lies in the art of self-expression, weaving a tapestry of experiences that resonate across hearts, unchanged through decades. Fast forward to 2024, poetry has become a therapeutic outlet for the digital audience.

As we commemorate World Poetry Day on March 21, we engage with poets and psychologists/therapists to delve into the realm of digital poetry and explore its role in aiding the digital audience.

Reflecting on the profound impact of poetry in his life, Akshay Tiwari, Founder of Hyderabad Poetry Project, shares, “Poetry evokes emotions within us all. For me, it binds souls, reminding me that I am not alone in my depth of feeling. Seeking solace in fleeting tranquility is a universal pursuit. While humans may differ, our shared emotions unite us globally.” Influenced deeply by literary luminaries such as Walt Whitman, Edgar Allen Poe, Jaun Elia, and more, Tiwari reminisces about the intimacy of reading poetry from books, each volume a cherished repository of emotions, inviting him to trace his fingers along their spines, to feel the texture of the paper, and to immerse himself in the words adorning their pages.

Holding a book of poetry, he found, forged a personal connection between himself and the poems within.

The evolution of poetry from printed pages and handwritten letters to spoken word performances and digital formats marks a profound transformation. Tiwari elaborates, “The rise of spoken word and performance poetry has reshaped the art form into a communal experience, where poets infuse their words with raw emotion and energy, captivating audiences with the visceral power of their voice and gesture. In this live setting, poetry resonates deeply, sparking conversations, challenging societal norms, and inspiring action, thus offering both timeless intimacy and dynamic immediacy to the art of verse.”

Discussing the impact of digital poetry, Tiwari emphasises its significant contributions to society by expanding access to and engagement with poetry in innovative ways. Through digital platforms, poetry has transcended geographical and cultural barriers, reaching broader and more diverse audiences than ever before. This increased accessibility democratises poetry, enabling individuals from all walks of life to discover, create, and share poetry on a global scale. Additionally, digital poetry serves as a platform for social commentary and activism, empowering poets to address pressing issues and spark meaningful conversations online. In essence, poetry emerges as a form of revolution akin to other art forms.

Reflecting on poetry’s therapeutic potential in digital platforms, Tiwari asserts, “It is unequivocally therapeutic. Whether in verse or not, some find solace in articulating their emotions, while others prefer to transcribe them onto paper. The act of writing, even if it’s just a single word or phrase, can profoundly impact our emotional well-being. Seeing these words visually can provide clarity and validation to our feelings, offering perspective and tranquility upon revisiting them. Writing becomes a therapeutic process, allowing us to unload our thoughts limitlessly, devoid of judgment; paper becomes our most empathetic confidant. It’s a journey towards inner peace through self-expression.”