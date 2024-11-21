The Red Dress Project: A global showcase in Hampi

If you have travelled to Hampi, your adventures must have introduced you to iconic sites like the Virupak sha Temple, Vittala Temple, Matanga Hill and others. Engulfed in greenery with hills surrounding the area, nature’s vastness in Hampi, along with its heritage sites, are a few of the major reasons why the town has amassed so many travellers from around the globe.
During our recent visit to this town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, we witnessed a remarkable achievement in the realm of art, cul ture, and fashion. We saw all these worlds converging into the popular international showcase, The Red Dress Project. Nestled next to the JSW Vidyanagar Township, the Hampi Art Labs has been housing the iconic Red Dress for the past few days, mark ing the return of the iconic Red Dress in South India.
A brainchild of British artiste Kirstie Macleod, the Red Dress Project is the amalgamation of embroidered magnificence and a physical mani festation of the voices of people from different corners of the world. The Red Dress which has been embroi dered on by 380 embroiderers from 51 countries from around the globe, is truly a sight to behold if you’re in Hampi for the next few days or plan to travel there.
A brainchild of British artiste Kirstie Macleod, the Red Dress Project is the amalgamation of embroidered magnificence and a physical manifestation of the voices of people from different corners of the world. The Red Dress which has been embroidered on by 380 embroiderers from 51 countries from around the globe, is truly a sight to behold if you’re in Hampi for the next few days or plan to travel there.
The Red Dress has travelled the world, absorbing the diverse cul tures and experiences of its con tributors. from Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to Afghan women and skilled ar tisans of Karnataka, each thread weaves a unique narrative into the fabric of the dress. The vibrant red hue of the dress is not merely a stylistic choice but a powerful symbol. “It has impact and it demands at tention. I knew that the stories on the dress were very important and therefore, I wanted people to take notice of the dress. But also, it’s got very emotional connotations — to do with love, passion, anger, hate, rage, blood and all the primal power,” Kirstie tells us. The dress’s return to Hampi, the birth place of its inspiration, marks a poignant completion of its journey.
Hampi Art Labs, designed by Sameep Padora, provides a fitting backdrop for this extraordinary exhibition. The building’s architecture mirrors the flow of the Tungabhadra River, creating a harmonious blend of art and nature. We ultimately resonated with Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, who captures the importance of this occasion mean ingfully. “The Red Dress is a special project that weaves together craft and community in a meaningful way. It now returns not just with intricate embroideries, but with the stories, experiences and emotions of all the lives it has touched along the way,” she concludes.Exteriors of Hampi Art Labs
Entry free. On till November 23, 11 am to 7 pm. Stay at: Hampi House, Vidyanagar Township.