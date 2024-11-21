The Red Dress Project: A global showcase in Hampi

If you have travelled to Hampi, your adventures must have introduced you to iconic sites like the Virupak sha Temple, Vittala Temple, Matanga Hill and others. Engulfed in greenery with hills surrounding the area, nature’s vastness in Hampi, along with its heritage sites, are a few of the major reasons why the town has amassed so many travellers from around the globe.

During our recent visit to this town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, we witnessed a remarkable achievement in the realm of art, cul ture, and fashion. We saw all these worlds converging into the popular international showcase, The Red Dress Project. Nestled next to the JSW Vidyanagar Township, the Hampi Art Labs has been housing the iconic Red Dress for the past few days, mark ing the return of the iconic Red Dress in South India.