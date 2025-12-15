Art

5 underrated art galleries around the world

Discover underrated art galleries from Kyoto to Buenos Aires
Discover the artistic treasures tucked away from the mainstream spotlight
Move beyond Louvre and check out these museums!
While iconic institutions such as the Louvre and Tate Modern dominate global attention, many lesser-known art galleries around the world offer equally compelling and often more personal experiences.

These understated spaces provide an authentic glimpse into the artistic voices shaping different cultures. From bustling Latin American cities to serene Asian heritage hubs, here are some overlooked galleries worth discovering.

Museo de Arte Moderno

In Buenos Aires, the Museo de Arte Moderno serves as an important platform for contemporary South American creativity. Far from the crowds of major museums, it allows visitors to engage closely with thought-provoking works by both emerging and established Argentine artists. Its forward-thinking exhibitions frequently reflect social and political change in the region, making it a rewarding stop for those seeking fresh viewpoints.

Kyoto National Museum

In Kyoto, Japan, the Kyoto National Museum is frequently bypassed in favor of Tokyo’s larger institutions. Yet it offers a refined balance of classical and modern Japanese art within an impressive architectural setting. The collection spans centuries, featuring everything from historic samurai artifacts to modern ceramic works, all presented in a calm, uncrowded environment that enhances appreciation.

New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA)
Museo Tamayo

Mexico City’s Museo Tamayo delivers a blend of modern creativity and national heritage. Established by celebrated artist Rufino Tamayo, the museum highlights his own work alongside carefully selected pieces by contemporary international artists. Situated in Chapultepec Park, it provides a tranquil retreat where art and nature coexist harmoniously.

New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA)

In the United States, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) is often eclipsed by the city’s vibrant music culture, yet it remains a standout destination for art enthusiasts. Set within the scenic City Park, NOMA houses an extensive collection of American art ranging from colonial-era works to contemporary pieces, complemented by an impressive array of African art that underscores its global perspective.

Boros Collection

In Berlin, the Boros Collection offers a strikingly different experience. Located inside a converted World War II bunker, this private contemporary art gallery showcases works by leading international artists. Access is limited to scheduled visits, creating an intimate and exclusive atmosphere unlike traditional museums.

