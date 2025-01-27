Viraj Khanna’s recent exhibition examines social media’s grip on modern life

A recurring theme in Khanna’s BRAIN ROT is the commentary on social media’s role in shaping our lives. The artist’s personal experiences, including his obsession with online validation and fluctuating feelings of self-worth, are encapsulated in pieces such as one titled “Do I not look good in this? Why did I get only 231 likes?” The work mirrors Viraj’s real thoughts during a social media post, capturing the anxiety of a moment many can relate to. Through this direct and vulnerable approach, Viraj challenges viewers to reflect on their own interactions with digital spaces.

As a creator, Viraj’s background in collage-making plays a significant role in the way he approaches sculptural forms. His process starts with collages—cutting up magazines and articles—which then become blueprints for his sculptures. This method allows him to mix different materials and elements, exploring the discontinuities of life and how imperfection is embedded in the everyday.

The exhibition also addresses how platforms like Instagram distort modern identity. “Social media influences the way we behave,” says the artist. “We’re so focused on capturing moments to share online, rather than truly experiencing them.” This shift in behaviour is reflected in his work, where the constant interaction with social media platforms is depicted as an addictive cycle that shapes not only how we see the world, but also how we define ourselves.