Viraj Khanna’s recent exhibition examines social media’s grip on modern life

BRAIN ROT: The Life You Live? is an exhibition that challenges the ways we navigate modern life through the lens of social media. This exhibition by artist Viraj Khanna brings a satirical and introspective commentary on contemporary living. With a powerful mix of textiles, sculptures, and collages, Viraj invites visitors to explore the complexities and contradictions of the world we live in today.
The central question of the exhibition, “The life you live?”, serves as an exploration of how social media shapes our identity and perceptions of ourselves. Viraj’s work is deeply personal, drawing from his own experiences with social media, where he openly shares his vulnerable thoughts. For Viraj, the exhibition became a space to reflect on the anxieties and pressures of our online lives, offering a raw and honest portrayal of the impact social media has on mental health.
BRAIN ROT promises to be a striking commentary on the anxieties surrounding modern living. The exhibition’s narrative draws inspiration from Viraj’s upbringing amidst textiles and embroidery, with a focus on the fragility of life and our constant pursuit of perfection. Viraj experiments with new materials to push the boundaries of traditional mediums, using artificial leaves and embroidered pieces to create sculptural forms. “For me, it’s about pushing the medium forward,” says Viraj. “It’s been challenging yet rewarding, and this exhibition represents an evolution in my work.”
A recurring theme in Khanna’s BRAIN ROT is the commentary on social media’s role in shaping our lives. The artist’s personal experiences, including his obsession with online validation and fluctuating feelings of self-worth, are encapsulated in pieces such as one titled “Do I not look good in this? Why did I get only 231 likes?” The work mirrors Viraj’s real thoughts during a social media post, capturing the anxiety of a moment many can relate to. Through this direct and vulnerable approach, Viraj challenges viewers to reflect on their own interactions with digital spaces.
As a creator, Viraj’s background in collage-making plays a significant role in the way he approaches sculptural forms. His process starts with collages—cutting up magazines and articles—which then become blueprints for his sculptures. This method allows him to mix different materials and elements, exploring the discontinuities of life and how imperfection is embedded in the everyday.
The exhibition also addresses how platforms like Instagram distort modern identity. “Social media influences the way we behave,” says the artist. “We’re so focused on capturing moments to share online, rather than truly experiencing them.” This shift in behaviour is reflected in his work, where the constant interaction with social media platforms is depicted as an addictive cycle that shapes not only how we see the world, but also how we define ourselves.
The vulnerability in Viraj’s approach is central to the exhibition. His honesty about his own struggles with social media—admitting to the addiction and the emotional toll—gives the work a relatable and human quality. By tackling themes of digital anxiety, social comparison, and the constant pursuit of perfection, BRAIN ROT invites audiences to consider the absurdities and contradictions of contemporary life.
Through this exhibition, Viraj positions his art as a conversation starter about our relationship with technology and how it shapes the human experience. In doing so, BRAIN ROT becomes more than just an art show—it’s an opportunity for introspection, urging us all to question the life we live and how we allow technology to define it.
On till February 9. From 11 am to 9 pm. At Tao Art Gallery.