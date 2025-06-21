The different styles of sculptures

With more sculpture parks, exhibitions, and public art popping up around the world, sculptures are becoming a big part of how we experience art today. From ancient stone statues to modern metal and glass structures, sculptures have always helped people express their ideas, beliefs, and stories. Over the years, artists have broken out of the traditional moulds and found their own mediums to express meaning through.

A closer look at sculpture styles

The classical style began in ancient Greece and Rome. These sculptures are famous for their lifelike bodies, smooth marble finishes, and perfect shapes. Artists focused on beauty, balance, and realistic details. Common subjects were gods, heroes, and important leaders.

Following it the Gothic style, popular in medieval Europe, was very different. These sculptures were tall and thin, with serious or sad faces, often showing religious stories. Many Gothic sculptures like gargoyles etc are found on the walls of old churches and cathedrals, surrounded by detailed carvings.