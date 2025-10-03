Rediscovering Van Gogh’s Roulin portraits and the iconic armchair

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam is bringing together a family long scattered across museums worldwide this fall to honour a postal worker, his wife, and their children, who modelled for the Dutch master at a time when he struggled to find friends in a French town.

Portraits from the late 1880s depicting the bearded postman Joseph Roulin, his wife, two sons, and a baby daughter form the heart of an exhibition titled Van Gogh and the Roulins. Together Again at Last. The show gathers works from international collections and even features an armchair from Van Gogh’s studio in Arles, southern Provence.

Van Gogh’s Arles period shines through Roulin family reunion

Before arriving in Amsterdam, the exhibition ran at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, which lent a portrait of Roulin, resplendent in his blue uniform with gold buttons, seated in a locally made willow chair. While preparing the Amsterdam show, museum curators rediscovered the very chair depicted in the painting, previously kept in storerooms due to its fragility. “As it turns out, we have this chair in our collection, but we have never shown it before,” said Van Gogh Museum Director Emilie Gordenker. “It just shows you when you start to work on a topic — in this case, the Roulin family portraits — all kinds of things you might never have thought about before come up. It’s really exciting to rediscover, as it were, your own collection.”