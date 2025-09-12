Artist and curator Shirley Mathew on bringing a sustainable art showcase to Bengaluru

A

We are getting out of our comfort zone, pushing boundaries and unlearning what we have already learned. This is experimental work and sustainable. Kapila Nahender is using crushed stones to get pigments out of them along with other natural materials. Umesh Prasad sources e-waste and uses it to create futuristic works. I have created pigments from the kitchen, like turmeric, beetroot, red wine, coffee, etc, as a base. My works are more about how nature is struggling to survive in our urban scenario. I’ve used charcoal. I have also created a mural from pieces which I got from the waste of a 100-yearold heritage home, where I used to have a studio. It’s called Urban Storyboard. For this, the tar is mounted on jute, which is in turn mounted on a recycled wooden board.