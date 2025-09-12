Artist and curator Shirley Mathew on bringing a sustainable art showcase to Bengaluru
At the heart of the upcoming Found and Beyond exhibition is the presentation of discarded materials undergoing meaningful transformation into thoughtful and moving art pieces. Artist and curator Shirley Mathew leads the presentation of the artworks in the show. In a heartfelt chat with Indulge, she discusses how the experimental nature of the show really makes it unique, how works of accompanying artists Kapila Nahender (Remembering Roots 1) and Umesh Prasad (The Soothsayer) amplify the value of the showcase and more.
From natural pigments to envisioning the future with e-waste 'Found and Beyond' has it all
What are the different artworks we will see during this showcase?
We are getting out of our comfort zone, pushing boundaries and unlearning what we have already learned. This is experimental work and sustainable. Kapila Nahender is using crushed stones to get pigments out of them along with other natural materials. Umesh Prasad sources e-waste and uses it to create futuristic works. I have created pigments from the kitchen, like turmeric, beetroot, red wine, coffee, etc, as a base. My works are more about how nature is struggling to survive in our urban scenario. I’ve used charcoal. I have also created a mural from pieces which I got from the waste of a 100-yearold heritage home, where I used to have a studio. It’s called Urban Storyboard. For this, the tar is mounted on jute, which is in turn mounted on a recycled wooden board.
Based on your experiences making these artworks, what was a big challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?
For us, there was a concern in between, as to how long these artworks would last. So, I even contacted someone from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). I also contacted a conservationist. Some pieces I’ve covered with glass and put them in silica gel.
Will there be any interactive elements in the exhibition?
I’ve asked the artists to write their process. Otherwise, we were explaining the process. This time, however, they have plenty to read. So, each ar tist’s process is explained and then one can further ask questions.
Entry free. September 18 to 28, 11 am onwards. At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road.