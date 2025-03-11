Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson to launch weekly podcast 'IMO'

Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson are set to debut a new podcast series, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, featuring in-depth conversations with influential figures from entertainment, sports, health, and business. The show will premiere on 12 March, with new episodes dropping weekly across all major audio platforms and YouTube.

What will IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson be about?

The podcast’s title, IMO, comes from the internet slang term “in my opinion,” reflecting the candid and open nature of the discussions. According to a press release, the show will tackle “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships, and the world around us.”

Some of the high-profile guests confirmed for the series include actors Issa Rae and Keke Palmer, psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik, filmmakers Seth and Lauren Rogen, and former footballer Abby Wambach. Other notable names set to join the discussion include authors Jay Shetty, Glennon Doyle, and Logan Ury, as well as media figures Elaine Welteroth, Angie Martinez, and Tyler Perry. The guest lineup also features actor Tracee Ellis Ross, athlete-actor duo Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

The first two episodes will launch together, with the debut episode serving as an introduction to the series, followed by a conversation with Rae. Subsequent episodes will explore a variety of topics, drawing from the hosts’ personal experiences and insights shared by their guests.

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” Obama said in a statement. “There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing—whether it’s family, faith, or our personal relationships—but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope.”

Robinson, who is the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, will co-host the show alongside his sister, bringing a unique sibling dynamic to the discussions. Their conversations will centre on navigating personal and professional challenges, fostering relationships, and addressing wider cultural issues.

The podcast is produced by Higher Ground, the media company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018. This marks Michelle Obama’s third venture into podcasting, following The Michelle Obama Podcast in 2020 and The Light We Carry in 2023. The former First Lady’s previous podcasts delved into personal stories, mental well-being, and conversations with close friends and public figures. Meanwhile, Barack Obama co-hosted Renegades: Born in the USA, a series of discussions with musician Bruce Springsteen about American life and culture.

With IMO, Michelle Obama and Robinson aim to create a space for open and engaging discussions that resonate with a broad audience. The podcast’s diverse lineup of guests suggests that the show will offer a mix of personal insights, expert advice, and thought-provoking perspectives on contemporary issues.

As the podcasting industry continues to grow, IMO is positioned to add another distinctive voice to the medium, blending engaging storytelling with meaningful conversations. The first episodes will be available from 12 March on all major streaming platforms, with weekly releases to follow.