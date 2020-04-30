Over the years, the Renault Duster has made a mark for itself in the SUV segment and continues to be a pivotal model for Renault in India. It carries that classic SUV stance with great proportions that are well suited for the urban environment and has received numerous tweaks to keep it looking modern.



With the BS6 norms coming into play on April 1, 2020, the Duster has been tweaked to meet the norms. Powered by a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant petrol motor that is matched with a five-speed manual transmission, this BS6 offering continues to be powerful, yet fuel-efficient. The four-cylinder, 1.5-litre, multi-point fuel injection motor churns out a healthy 106 PS of power @ 5600 rpm and generates 142 Nm of torque @ 4000rpm. With a fuel efficiency of 14.26 km to the litre, this SUV is quite the package.



A familiar layout that offers ample room for five adults and a large boot that can carry up to 475 litres of luggage makes this car a rather practical choice for many families.

The new BS6 Duster now comes in a total of three variants, namely RXE, RXS and RXZ trims and will be available in seven colours that include Caspian Blue, Mahogany Brown, Cayenne Orange, Moonlight Silver, Slate Grey, Outback Bronze and Pearl White.

The Duster is priced competitively and falls into the Rs 8.49 - Rs9.99 lakh price range.