Every automobile owner needs to add spare auto parts to their cars. If you own a car and are currently looking for a spare part, you may have come across a couple of terms related to it like genuine and OEM spare parts.

In the market, you will find both genuine and OEM products easily. However, most people lack proper knowledge about genuine and OEM spare parts and about their distinctions.

We are here with the definitions and distinguishable facts of OEM and genuine components.

What is a genuine car spare part?

A genuine car spare part is a substitute for any component of an automobile that is not bonafide attached to it. These are made by several manufacturing brands and can have a completely different look over the original one. However, the spare parts can work exactly the same as the bonafide component that is attached to an automotive from the showroom.

The genuine parts are also called aftermarket parts. Mostly, the authentic spare parts comprise a generic outlook that makes it compatible with multiple car models. The leading manufacturing brands make genuine car spare products to meet the demand of spare auto parts in the market and incur a profit.

What is the OEM car spare part?

The full-form of OEM is Original Equipment Manufacturer. Spare parts they make are attached to the brand new automotive by default. If you are keen on attaching an OEM spare part to your car to replace the pre-existing one, you need to take it to the showroom.

The OEM spare parts have a distinct outlook with respect to a specific car model. Generally, these spare parts are made by a specific company that has a tie-up with the car brand. In other cases, a car brand can itself be its own OEM.

Genuine and OEM: Differences

The current automobile market comprises numerous carmakers and genuine spare part manufacturer brands and OEMs. In such a situation, you might face a dilemma on choosing the right component to attach as a spare auto part.

Here are some aspects in which genuine and OEM spare are different:

Price

The most crucial distinguishing factor between the genuine aftermarket spares and OEMs is the price. Due to a generic outlook, enhanced compatibility and huge production level, the genuine spare parts are cheaper than the OEMs.

Moreover, the presence of multiple manufacturers in the market makes the genuine ones have competitive prices. However, quality acts a major determinant in case of a spare parts’ pricing.

On the other hand, OEM spare parts are made strictly according to the exclusive design of the car, which automatically sets it on a higher price. Secondly, the low production level results in a high unit price. Furthermore, OEM spare parts are made by a single manufacturer and so, lack competitive prices in the market.

Availability

Both OEM and genuine car spare products are different in terms of availability. All genuine spare products are easily available in both online and traditional markets. On the other hand, the OEM counterparts are only available in the showroom.

However, there are high chances of OEM’s unavailability as the production is low and some spare parts mostly remain out of stock. You can rarely purchase these online from the official website of the carmaker.

Durability

For durability, you can totally rely upon the genuine car parts. The manufacturers use durable materials that give a high-end performance and are corrosion-free. On the other side, the OEMs are made with sensitive materials that can perform extraordinarily in the first few days but gradually worn out.

Users’ preference: The game-changer

When it comes to choosing either the genuine spare parts for a car or the OEM ones, user’s preference acts as the main determinant. It totally depends upon your preference on what spare auto part you choose. Many car users prefer OEM spare parts for their luxurious cars. However, genuine spare parts can give the same output.

Nowadays, purchasing the genuine aftermarket spare parts has become lucid as several eCommerce websites are selling them. You can easily get a decent deal on the genuine spare components for your automotive along with exciting discounts on doing thorough research.

Conclusion

Technically, there is hardly any difference between the OEMs and genuine aftermarket spare parts. So you can easily purchase the authentic ones to save money and enjoy its service for a longer period. Visit Boodmo to go through all types of genuine aftermarket spare auto products. You can take these products as they come with a proper warranty.

