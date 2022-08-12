Aarppo vrroom... 

Onam is not just Keralites biggest annual festival, but the busiest shopping season as well. Onam offers start pouring in just like the monsoon rain during August and September. And customers wait for the festival season to make grand purchases.

Though the e-commerce revolution had brought in year-long discounts, Onam keeps its charm in many sectors such as the automobile. For many states in the country, Onam ushers in many other festivals behind it. And that is why this is the season for introducing new models or upgrades to enthuse the automobile market. Along with this, there are attractive festive offers too.

This year too, car makers from around the world have announced their attractive Onam offers. However, the challenge of lower production due to the semiconductor chip shortage persists and as a result, waiting periods have turned longer for many models. That means this year, not all the models will come with attractive offers. Some don’t have any discounts.

Let’s have a look at the offers announced so far.

MARUTI SUZUKI

India’s biggest automobile brand Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts and exchange offers for many of its models.

Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 for the existing Alto

Rs 40,000 discount and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus on SPresso and Celerio

Rs 30,000 discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus on Ignis

Rs 25,000 discount exchange offer on Wagon R

The other Dzire has Rs 20,000 + Rs 10,000, Swift Rs 15,000 + Rs 10,000, Eeco with 15,000 + Rs 10,000.

New models like Brezza, XL6, Baleno etc have no such offers.

