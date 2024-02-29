Elevate to Levitate

Step inside and the cabin is quite pleasing. Yes, many of you would have pointed out that it is similar to the City, because it certainly is. You get the same instrumentation console, switchgear etc. However what is brand new is the new infotainment system that features wireless Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto. Curiously front ventilated seats are conspicuous by their absence, and you also do not get a panoramic sunroof, both of which have almost become standard specs in top models of competitors in this segment. Interestingly, you also do not get a 360 degree camera, another feature that is now increasing popular in cars, but you do get a blindspot monitor in the form of a camera under the left hand exterior mirror. Activated by a button the right hand stalk, I personally find this feature quite nifty. A 2,650mm wheelbase ensures you have adequate leg room even at the back and although the cabin is quite spartan compared to the competition, it gives a very solid and long lasting feel. Oh, I must point out that there are no USB-C ports for charging, you just get USB-As up front and a 12 volt socket at the rear. You do get a wireless charger up front with its own power button, so that when you are not charging your phone, you can use it as a storage shelf. Both the front seats have these useful mobile phone slots to make sure your phones don’t fall under the seat.