Nissan lays down roadmap to autonomous mobility

Equipped with this knowledge, Nissan plans to begin offering autonomous-drive mobility services starting in fiscal year 2027*2, working with third parties such as local authorities and transport operators. Nissan will begin trials in the Minato Mirai area in fiscal 2024, and eventually scale up the trials the following fiscal year. During the trials, the level of autonomous driving will be gradually enhanced while assessing customer acceptance, with the aim to provide driverless services.

The following is a broad timeline:

Fiscal year 2024

Driving tests in the Minato Mirai area of Yokohama using an autonomous driving vehicle based on the Serena minivan.

Fiscal years 2025 to 2026

Service demonstration tests in the Yokohama area, including Minato Mirai, Sakuragi-cho and Kannai, with a total of 20 vehicles (with a driver on board).

Fiscal year 2027

Aiming to start providing services in three to four municipalities, including rural areas, with tens of vehicles. Discussions are underway with a number of municipalities.