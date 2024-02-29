The Extra Exter

The insides are quite smart as well. Of course being a cheaper vehicle, hard plastics abound but that is not to say that quality is poor. Quality is top notch – the same front grill pattern carried over to the upper part of the door pads, the colour air-con vent inserts, the ‘Exter’ branding on the seats – all give the vehicle a certain premium feel. The switchgear feels good too with positive clicks and this being a Hyundai you can be rest assured that the aircon is a chiller. The instrumentation in line with current trends is fully digital now. My only gripe is that there are no proper USB ports for device charging at the rear, only a sole 12-volt socket. In an industry first, Hyundai is offering a dash-cam for the Exter, which records both front and in-cabin photos. In terms of safety this is a very good step and useful but you can also use it to get selfies inside the car – though we would not recommend doing this while driving!