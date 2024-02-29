The Extra Exter

If you are starting out in life and want your first SUV or simply are looking for a worthy addition to your garage as a runabout, the Exter certainly ticks all the boxes. Just launched a few days back by Hyundai, it speaks the new Hyundai design language with ‘H’ shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) both front and rear and this is something we shall be seeing in upcoming Hyundai cars like the new Santa Fe as well. A little boxy but cheeky and with a total length of around 3815mm, it is even smaller than its main rival, the Tata Punch by a good 12mm. Surprisingly, the wheelbase is larger at 2450mm, compared to the Punch’s 2445mm and this makes the Exter a little more spacious.
The exteriors look cool. As I said earlier, the new design language of Hyundai is quite modern and boasts a glossy-black diamond shaped front grill. Love it or hate it – the ‘Exter’ branding in satin aluminium sits just above it, whilst a flat bonnet and faux silver skid plates give it that ‘macho’ feel, as of course the big body cladding over the wheel arches. The front grill design is carried over to the rear C-pillars, thus giving it a continuity, and the rear also has the same panel at the back. There are two new colours here and we drove the Ranger Khaki, which is a very nice soft green colour. You can get 3 dual tone colour options and undoubtedly, they all look quite smart. At the rear you also get a large spoiler that definitely adds to the looks. A ground clearance of 185mm ensures you are good to go anywhere.
The insides are quite smart as well. Of course being a cheaper vehicle, hard plastics abound but that is not to say that quality is poor. Quality is top notch – the same front grill pattern carried over to the upper part of the door pads, the colour air-con vent inserts, the ‘Exter’ branding on the seats – all give the vehicle a certain premium feel. The switchgear feels good too with positive clicks and this being a Hyundai you can be rest assured that the aircon is a chiller. The instrumentation in line with current trends is fully digital now. My only gripe is that there are no proper USB ports for device charging at the rear, only a sole 12-volt socket. In an industry first, Hyundai is offering a dash-cam for the Exter, which records both front and in-cabin photos. In terms of safety this is a very good step and useful but you can also use it to get selfies inside the car – though we would not recommend doing this while driving!
The engine is a sold 1.2-litre unit and develops around 83ps. It is a silent, linear power delivery engine but don’t expect firecracker performance. It’s not meant to be that. Instead, it is super smooth and can be had with both a 5-speed manual as well as an automated manual transmission (AMT) for those who want convenience but at the same time don’t want to give up on fuel economy. A CNG version is also available only with a manual tranny and a 69ps power output. Incidentally, this engine can handle Ethanol blended petrol upto 20% - i.e. E20.
Despite being a small car, Hyundai has not skimped on the safety aspect and you get 6 airbags, a first in this segment. You also get Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill start assist and many other features. The Exter could surely be on your shopping list whether you are looking for that first SUV or an urban runabout.
Pricing ranges from INR 5.99 lakh,