Green Speed

The Eletre is not only about performance, but the style it adds to that performance. Open the soft-close frameless doors, and a waft of pure leather hits your nose – something that has become scarce in today's world, even in luxury automobiles. You can get an Alcantara roof-lining, which gives it a very rich finish. There is a large 15.1-inch screen that lies flat against the dashboard when the car is switched off and springs to life at a touch of the start-stop button. The driver gets a slim 30mm display in front with all relevant information, and a large heads-up display. The passenger too gets their own slimline display, similar to the driver on which a lot of information can be configured. You do get massage seats all around and even the rear seats are electrically adjustable. The infotainment system is a stonking KEF 2160-watt 23-speaker system with Uni-Q™ and 3D surround sound technology. The KEF Reference option also features the Uni-Core™ technology, a pioneering new approach to speaker and subwoofer design that redefines size versus performance. Both KEF Premium and KEF Reference audio system options feature partially exposed speakers in the doors, a technical execution and beautiful design feature. Audiophile quality in a car at the next level, with Dolby Atmos standard. You also get a fixed electrochromic glass roof, whose transparency can be automatically switched between dark to transparent.