13 Auto haves!

1. Dashcam

Today, a dashboard camera is as important to your car as carrying your mobile phone. These have a myriad of uses, from recording the front view and the rear view (if you have a rear one installed as well) that can prove useful if you get into a scrap with another person or vehicle. It is also useful in the case of a break-in into your beloved automobile – at least you have the evidence!

2. WD40 spray

Keep a can of WD40 spray always handy in your car because it is that one magic formula for everything – from removing stubborn stickers on the windshield to stop creaking doors, erratic power windows or squeaky panels. It is also surprisingly effective on most rattles and its super easy to use – shake, point and spray – and your personal peace is retained. Just remember to keep it stowed properly, or it may be running all over your car’s boot space introducing new noises!

3. Trash bins & bags

This is the one that most people ignore and this is something that you should especially use if you have small kids. Trash bins come in all shapes and sizes, and you also get trash bags – these can be used to throw coffee cups, chips bags or chocolate wrappers – a trash bin is so important for your car. Even if you are pulling tissues from a box, you need someplace to dispose them, right? Plus, your kids can use them without creating a mess in your beloved automobile.