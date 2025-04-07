This auto major has inaugurated a state-of-the-art creative facility that marks a bold leap forward in the company's design capabilities

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., recently inaugurated its all-new Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) - a state-of-the-art creative facility that marks a bold leap forward in the company's design capabilities. Located in Mumbai, the future-ready MIDS doubles the size of the existing studio and reaffirms Mahindra's commitment to design excellence as a cornerstone of its product development strategy. Originally set up in 2015, MIDS was established as a dedicated studio to support Mahindra's auto and farm businesses. With the rapid growth of the company and a broader portfolio spanning auto, farm, and last mile mobility (LMM), the enhanced studio brings fresh investments in design infrastructure, new-age

technologies, and global best practices.



The expanded MIDS is not only a space for creation but also for talent. It aims to inspire innovation by blending digital tools with hands-on

craftsmanship. Serving as a collaborative bridge between India and Mahindra's global design outpost - Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), UK - MIDS will play a central role in shaping vehicles and experiences that are distinctly global, yet proudly Indian.

