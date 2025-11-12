Royal Enfield and Royal Albert Hall Unite for Spectacular Bullet 650 Launch

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Royal Enfield, with our Associate Artist Rushil at the forefront of the collaboration. Rushil’s work masterfully blends traditional Indian culture with British orchestral aesthetics, reflecting the shared cultural and spiritual values that define Royal Enfield’s brand and vision. Rushil’s deep connection to the Royal Albert Hall and Royal Enfield shines through in this fabulous film, with both his personal appearance and cinematic score helping provide a truly celebratory launch of the Bullet 650. We’re thrilled to see where this collaboration will lead.”

Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, added “Royal Enfield’s global community is full of exceptional individuals and organisations that are constantly exploring new forms and expressions of motorcycling culture. The results of these quests and experiments are always spectacular - and this collaboration with the Royal Albert Hall is a beautiful example of this creative process. When two cultures, two storied institutions, and an iconic, old school machine are harmonised - magic is inevitable.”

Rushil is a critically acclaimed, award-winning composer, arranger, and producer known for blending global classical traditions with contemporary orchestral music. As the creator of the Orchestral Qawwali Project, his work has earned him international acclaim and a reputation as one of the most prominent voices in modern composition, having performed at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Roundhouse and Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza.

He was announced as a Royal Albert Hall associate artist alongside Abi Sampa earlier this year. The two artists, who sold out the Hall with their groundbreaking Orchestral Qawwali Project last year, have already announced the first shows of their tenure, including a spectacular new collaboration with AR Rahman, titled Rangreza रंगरेज़ा, which will run across three dates in April 2026.

The campaign film was released at EICMA 2025 in celebration of the launch of the iconic Bullet in its new incarnation on the acclaimed 650cc platform. The film showcases the Bullet 650 placed on the legendary stage around the Hall’s 5,272 seater auditorium while a group of classical musicians surround the motorcycle to perform on a range of instruments. The Ballad of the Bullet is a powerful reinterpretation of the Bullet’s storied legacy, blending orchestral grandeur with modern soundscapes to capture the spirit, emotion, and folklore that have defined the motorcycle for generations.

They will also work with the venue’s Engagement team to inspire music students, young people and community groups, and platform the next generation of artists.