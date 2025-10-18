Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri clear the air at the F1 United States Grand Prix

They say let bygones be bygones but the discussion between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on their contact at the Singapore Grand Prix seems to continue into the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. To provide a little context, on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, Norris made an aggressive move that resulted in contact between his car and Piastri's, allowing Norris to get ahead. Piastri was unhappy with the move and voiced his frustration on the team radio.
After the race, the McLaren team conducted an internal review of the incident. Both drivers confirmed that following the review, the team held Lando Norris accountable for the contact between the two cars. Norris agreed with the decision, calling it "fair."
Norris admitted that he would face "repercussions" for the incident that would last "until the end of the season." Neither he nor Piastri specified what these consequences are, but they are internal team measures. Piastri stated that Norris had "taken responsibility" and that there is a "form of repercussion for that."
Aftermath of the Lap 1 contact
Both drivers emphasized that the issue has been dealt with, and the team's "papaya rules" (the framework for how they are allowed to race) will not change. They want to avoid similar contact in the future to preserve the positive team environment. The consequences are meant to be a deterrant for future contact and a show of fairness to Oscar, but they are not expected to be a direct sporting penalty that would single-handedly destroy Lando's championship bid so close to the season finale.
With six races remaining, McLaren's Team Principal Andrea Stella highlighted that their biggest challenge is still to come with the change of regulations in 2026. That said, team is maintaining its philosophy of letting Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continue to race each other for the Drivers' World Championship. However, now a significant portion of the team's resources and development attention will be shifted toward the 2026 car design and engineering, while continuing to extract maximum performance from the current car.
