Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri clear the air at the F1 United States Grand Prix

Aftermath of the Lap 1 contact

Both drivers emphasized that the issue has been dealt with, and the team's "papaya rules" (the framework for how they are allowed to race) will not change. They want to avoid similar contact in the future to preserve the positive team environment. The consequences are meant to be a deterrant for future contact and a show of fairness to Oscar, but they are not expected to be a direct sporting penalty that would single-handedly destroy Lando's championship bid so close to the season finale.

With six races remaining, McLaren's Team Principal Andrea Stella highlighted that their biggest challenge is still to come with the change of regulations in 2026. That said, team is maintaining its philosophy of letting Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continue to race each other for the Drivers' World Championship. However, now a significant portion of the team's resources and development attention will be shifted toward the 2026 car design and engineering, while continuing to extract maximum performance from the current car.