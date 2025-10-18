Max Verstappen earns pole for the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 sprint race

Bumpy ride

Norris stated he was "not surprised" to be slightly slower than the Red Bull, acknowledging that he "just caught a few bumps a little bit wrong." COTA is notoriously bumpy and even a small error in managing the car over a crest or bump could easily account for a big gap. Championship leader Oscar Piastri admitted to a "scruffy lap" in SQ3, which left him a significant 0.380s off his teammate Norris. This uncharacteristic gap suggests he did not extract the maximum from the McLaren on his final run.

The standout performance of the session came from Nico Hülkenberg in the Sauber, who qualified an impressive 4th. This was a stunning result for the Sauber team, capitalising on an effective car setup in the challenging COTA conditions. He was comfortably 'best of the rest,' half a second clear of the Mercedes in P5. George Russell claimed P5 for Mercedes, but rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli was narrowly knocked out in SQ2, missing the top 10 by a minuscule 0.006s after a lock-up. Both Lewis Hamilton (P8) and Charles Leclerc (P10) struggled and were in danger of being eliminated in SQ2 while Williams continued to show strong one-lap pace, with Carlos Sainz (P7) and Alex Albon (P9) both making it into the top 10.