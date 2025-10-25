Rolls-Royce marks 100 years with a limited run of 25-cars Centenary collection

Rolls-Royce doesn’t shout. It never has. The brand built its reputation not on power, but on poise — the quiet assurance that real money never needs to announce itself. And now, 100 years since the first Phantom rolled out in 1925, Rolls-Royce marks the milestone with what it calls the Phantom Centenary Private Collection, with a limited run of 25 cars so obsessively crafted it borders on absurd.

Inside the £2.5m Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary

This is not a car for collectors. It’s a car for custodians — people who view their garages as museums and their mechanics as conservators. The Centenary edition doesn’t reinvent the Phantom; it embalms it in gold, glass, and history.

The exterior is a shimmer of “Super Champagne Crystal” layered over black and Arctic White, the kind of paint that probably makes diamonds feel underdressed. There’s a lot of symbolism, with 25 engraved lines on each wheel to represent the 25 cars, which then add up to 100 for the 100 years. The Spirit of Ecstasy gets the royal treatment with cast in 18-carat gold and plated in 24.