The queen bee of motor racing

In the several Opens, Championships, World Cups and even the Olympics, Indian sportswomen have been marching onward and forward. While one can recall many a name, strides are yet to be made in motorsports.

There are fewer still in motorcycle racing and among them is Ryhana Bee of RACR Castrol Power Ultimate, who regained the title in the girls’ category after a two-year gap, with one race to spare, at the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Recoveries and victories

Ryhana, who sat out the 2020 season owing to injuries after winning the championship in 2019, staged a remarkable recovery to catch up with the early leader and defending champion Ann Jennifer, before making a decisive pass on the last lap for a merited fourth consecutive victory. It took Ryhana’s tally to 100, way ahead of the second-placed Mumbai’s Jagruti Kiran Penkar. The remaining race will be held in the concluding round in February.

“It feels like a rebirth. I’m very happy to be strong and fit for the season after my recovery and pleased with the victory. I will keep performing to my potential in the season ahead,” said the 25-year-old.

Bouncing back from an injury, especially during a pandemic, is no easy feat, but it was her love for bikes that kept Ryhana going. “It was disappointing that we couldn’t go out on the tracks to practice, but I made sure I stayed fit, mentally and physically. I did my routine workouts with a lot of intensity so that it could enable me to perform well, the moment we were done with the lockdown,” she said.

Riding past hurdles

Her performance at the MMSC track speaks of her determination. “I have been competing since 2016. I love the thrill of speed, the vibe on the race tracks and motorcycles. I took part in Honda All India Ladies Race in 2016 and won in the first race itself. As a woman, I had to go through several emotional and physical hurdles. But when your goals are strong enough you will be motivated to achieve them. Injuries are part of the game for every motorcycle racer and it’s all about whether you’re willing to get up back and ride again, race towards your victory,” she shared.

Besides her companion Yamaha R15 v3, Ryhana had support from her team, but the racers at the event were short on motivation, as this was a closed event due to Covid restrictions. “My ultimate goal is to perform better in the nationals this season and upcoming championships. I am keen on upgrading myself to go into the international circuit. My ambition is to become a top international female athlete in the circuit,” she said.

Sharing tips for budding female motor racers, Ryhana said, “Keep pushing yourself, give your best every day and don’t give up. Keep practising and all your hard work will pay off one day. You should have a passion for your goals, so before getting into the sport try to learn things. Studies are important, so try to balance both your passion and education.”