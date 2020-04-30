Everyone is doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19. And in a bid to support relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers has built an innovative first-responder ambulance and has already donated 60 units to the authorities.



An add-on accessory, the unique first-responder ambulances can be attached to any Hero motorcycle with an engine capacity of 150cc or higher. Built as a sidecar, the unit offers a sleeping arrangement and

is equipped with medical instruments, a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and a siren.

Thanks to their size, these first-responder ambulances can route through narrow lanes and navigate faster than regular ambulances, thus allowing medical professionals reach the locations easier. These units could also be instrumental in remote and rural areas, where ambulance services might not be readily available.



Stepping up the fight Apart from the unique first-responder ambulances, the group has also committed Rs 100 crore as an aid for relief efforts. Out of this sum, 50 per cent has been directed to the PM Cares Relief Fund, while the remaining half is being utilised by the company in their relief efforts. The company is also distributing 15,000 meals a day to daily-wage workers stranded in districts near Delhi-NCR, and the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat every day.



The BML Munjal University, run by the Hero Group in Dharuhera, has also offered its 2,000-bed hostel

to the local health department to be used as an isolation and treatment ward.