TVS Motor Company, one of India’s leading two and three-wheeler manufacturers recently acquired the iconic British motorcycle brand Norton in an all-cash deal. Through this acquisition, TVS is set to revive the brand as part of its global strategy.



Stories in time

Norton, like Royal Enfield, is a British motorcycle brand that has a global fan following. The company was founded by James Lansdowne Norton in Birmingham in 1898 and has had a rather colourful history — finding patrons among the likes of Che Guevara and Clint Eastwood. The company witnessed a revival of sorts when they launched a range of retro-classic motorcycles as well as a range of contemporary super-bikes. However, faced with a financial crisis, the company had gone into administration in early-2020.



New territory

On April 17, the Indian manufacturer bought Norton Motorcycles through one of their European subsidiaries. The company intends on manufacturing bikes at the English motorcycle brand’s Donington Park facility and will continue to use the same staff. For TVS, this deal presents an opportunity to scale up at a global level and puts them on the path to take on Royal Enfield and Triumph.



In the line-up

Existing and upcoming products including Commando, Dominator and V4 RR, allow the Indian brand a footprint in new markets, while the UK-based company will benefit from their new owner’s global reach and supply chain capabilities.

On Indian shores

In India, Norton has been selling their bikes through an equally owned venture with Kinetic Motoroyale run by Ajinkya Firodia. Christened Norton Motoroyale, the company was gearing up to produce and launch mid-size bikes for the Indian and Southeast Asian markets. However, when Norton UK fell into a financial crisis, these plans were put on hold. While the agreement with Motoroyale has now come to an end, we are hopeful that these plans will be executed, especially since these vehicles will be priced more competitively — heating up the competition with Royal Enfield and Triumph!