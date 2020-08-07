Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has opened the bookings for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP models in India. The bikes fall in the super sports category and will be introduced as CBUs for the market. Both models were first showcased at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan and are touted to be the most powerful Honda Fireblade models ever!

Designed from the ground-up, the new models of the bike borrow a lot in terms of engine and chassis technology from the RC213V-S ‘street legal’ MotoGP machine. Powering the vehicles is a new 1000cc

in-line four-cylinder engine that develops a peak power of 217 PS and 113 Nm of torque. The bikes are built on a lightweight aluminium frame and also feature titanium connecting rods that helps with overall rigidity and plays a vital role in overall handling dynamics.



In order to improve control, the new bike range features throttle-by-wire technology for better response times and the bikes also offer three riding modes as standard. You also get the brand’s selectable torque control that can be adjusted through nine levels depending on your riding need. Braking power comes from new Nissin four-piston radial-mount front brake callipers with a 330mm disc, while the rear set up is the same Brembo unit that the RC213V-S uses. Other key elements include a new full-colour TFT meter, smart key ignition, a titanium muffler developed jointly with Akrapovic and aerodynamic winglets that help generate better downforce at track speeds.

According to Honda, these new bikes are set to offer a whole new riding experience as they take extreme performance to the limit. The Fireblade range has an unprecedented level of track-focused performance and with their racing heritage, you can be assured that you will not be left wanting.

While bookings have opened for these bikes, deliveries will only start from the end of August 2020.

