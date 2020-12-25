Eeve India has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market, namely the Atreo and Ahava. Both e-scooters come fitted with the latest technologies and are touted to be great solutions that are stylish, comfortable and extremely practical for urban mobility.

Atreo

The Eeve Atreo is a stylish scooter that offers a 90 – 100 km range on a single charge. The scooter also features daytime running lights and is touted to offer a 15 paisa per km running cost which makes it extremely easy on the pocket. In addition to the low cost of ownership, Eeve is also offering the Atreo with a five-year warranty and one-year insurance as part of the package. Incidentally, the name Atreo means king!

Ahava

The Ahava carries an exceptional build quality and offers a slightly lower range than the Atreo as this e-scooter can do anywhere between 60-70 km on a single charge. Having said that, it also comes with a five-year warranty and one-year insurance package, day time running lights and the same low running cost of 15 paisa per kilometer. As for the name, Ahava means Loved. The all-new Atreo and Ahava have been embedded with Artificial Intelligence like Geo-tagging, Geo-fencing, and Immobilisation to improve the user experience as well as offer additional safety. They boast a sporty look and an enticing design. The most significant features that set the two exclusive variants apart from its contenders include a high-efficiency drive which provides super long riding ranges and patented batteries with longest life.

