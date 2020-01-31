EVER SINCE THE bike was launched in 2016, the Himalayan has gone on to win over the mid-size adventure tourer segment as a versatile product that is built to take on rough riding conditions. Now, certain additions make it an even more engaging adventure motorcycle to have if you are in the market for a mid-size do-it-all bike.



Sticking to the same tall stance of the original Himalayan, the new bike now comes with switchable ABS for off-road use, a hazard switch to warn other riders in case of an emergency, a new enhanced brake mechanism to improve stopping power and it also gets a side stand to make parking a lot easier.







The engine has been upgraded to a BS6 unit to meet the upcoming emission norms and with that, Royal Enfield claims that the bike feels even more refined than before. Along with the newly launched Himalayan, they are also offering an exclusive range of accessories for the bike that includes the aluminium handlebar with a cross brace, a set of 26-litre panniers for storage, touring seats with 3D mesh and an engine guard for protection to name a few.



Incidentally, these accessories are all homologated and are fully compliant with the required norms. For the rider, the brand also offers apparel that includes dual sport helmets, a lightweight jersey, t-shirts, sweatshirts and headgear. Available in three colours, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is being offered with a 3-year warranty and is available across the country.



Priced in the INR 1.86 lakh range.