The Ducati Superleggera V4 is an outrageous machine. And the only probable reason for its existence is that it is made by the Italians — who sure do love their motorcycles! Limited to 500 units, the Superleggera V4 is also the only motorcycle in the world with a carbon fibre frame, swingarms and rims that has been approved for road use! According to the company, the bike is a masterpiece of mechanical engineering, and there is no denying it one bit!



Built light

This superbike is built to offer unparalleled riding capabilities. To achieve this, numerous components were crafted from carbon fibre including the fairing. Other lightweight materials included titanium, magnesium and aluminium billet. The bike has a dry weight of just 159 kilograms, which gives it a 1.41 hp/kg power to weight ratio.



Powertrain

The most powerful and lightest version of the Desmosedici Stradale R engine powers the vehicle. It displaces 998cc and produces a solid 224 hp of power when configured for road use. However, this can go up to 234 hp with the Akrapovic exhaust, which is only meant for track use and comes with the racing kit. The race-inspired engine uses a dry clutch, ensuring that you get a ride like no other. The bike also gets an aerodynamic biplane that helps generate a solid 50 kg of downforce at speeds over of 270 kmph. This not only improves acceleration but improves braking stability. Topping the list of special equipment onboard are the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres that have been specifically developed for the bike. They play a vital role in terms of performance and control of this extreme machine. The Brembo braking system comes with an MCS radial-pump equipped with a remote control for adjusting the distance of the lever and Stylema R callipers — exclusive to the Superleggera V4.



All about speed

The electronic controls of the Ducati Superleggera V4 have also been evolved in a purely racing perspective. The bike is equipped with three reprogrammed riding modes, namely, Race A, Race B and Sport. In addition to these, customers have the option of adding five riding modes that suit their needs! The Superleggera V4 has been devised and designed to achieve maximum performance on the circuit, yet have the reliability and ease for use on road. No doubt, Ducati has pushed the limit with this bike!

What else you ask? If you can afford the price tag, you get all sorts of goodies in a kit, as well as a 1:10 scale version that has been customised to look exactly like the one you buy.

Priced at Rs 85+ lakh.

