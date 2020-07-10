Honda Motorcycle and Scooter is out with a new version of the Grazia. The updated version boasts of a series of changes and revised looks to cater to a younger audience. And from what we can see its new edgy design is bound to go a long way in driving up the sales numbers for this peppy stylish commuter.

Powering the Grazia 125 is a BS6 compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET engine that comes equipped with Honda’s eSP package which includes the unique ACG Starter. It ensures a jolt-free start as it uses the same AC generator to start that also charges the battery while on the move. The scooter also has a new swing back feature, improved tumble flow and better friction reduction. The commuter also gets an idling stop system that automatically switches the engine off at traffic signals or brief stops to help reduce fuel consumption. All these innovations not only help in terms of output but also improve the efficiency of the motor rather dramatically, making this scooter a rather frugal vehicle to operate.

The sharp-looking vehicle also gets a LED DC headlamp for better illumination, a multi-function switch that can be used to unlock the seat or open the external fuel tank, an integrated engine start/stop switch, a side stand indicator and a neat looking instrument cluster. As far as comfort is concerned, the new Grazia 125 gets telescopic suspension, a three-step adjustable rear suspension, the tried and tested combi brake system and increased ground clearance to deal with rough roads and speed breakers better.