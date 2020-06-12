Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has introduced the CD 110 Dream with a BS6-compliant engine that has a slew of new features. This classy commuter is currently on offer with a limited inaugural period and a six-year warranty package too!



The new 110 cc BS6 petrol HET engine (the first from the brand) is touted to offer exceptional mileage as it uses some cutting edge technology that includes the offset cylinder and makes use of a roller rocker arm with a needle bearing that helps reduce friction — allowing for better power output and lower fuel consumption. The engine also boasts of programmed fuel injection that uses sensors to ensure optimum fuel delivery depending on the riding conditions. The vehicle also boasts of a unique Honda ACG starter that utilises the same AC generator to start the bike, as well as generate current and charge the battery while on the move. This does away with the need for a starter motor. Additionally, the bike also uses a unique mechanical feature that allows it to start with less power. The bike also has efficient decompression with slightly open exhaust valves and a new SwingBack feature that rotates the engine slightly to allow the piston a ‘running start’. This contributes to a better engine life in the long run.

Other key features of the CD 110 Dream include a new DC headlamp, an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, the combi-brake system, and a longer seat for exceptional comfort. You also get stylish new graphics that give the bike a distinctive look.

CD 110 Dream comes in two variants and is priced rather attractively.

Starts at Rs 62,729 onwards.

