Vespa and luxury fashion house Dior have joined hands to create an exclusive scooter that comes with a range of matching high-fashion accessories that celebrates the free spirit of both brands. This limited-edition offering, known as the Vespa 946 Christian Dior is probably one of the most fashionable scooters you’ll ever lay your eyes on!



This scooter sports a monohull architecture and subtle graphic lines that pays tribute to both houses. In fact, it has been designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the fashion house. A key element in the design is the Dior Oblique motif — first created by Marc Bohan in 1967 — on the top case of the saddle. This pattern is also found on the luggage rack, as well as the customised helmet. Additionally, in terms of accessories, the vehicle comes with a series of matching bags and gear that can be bought exclusively at the brand’s boutiques.



As for the scooter itself, the base is (as the name suggests) the Vespa 946, which was first introduced in 2013. It draws its inspiration from the MP6 prototype that was made in 1946. This fine specimen of Italian craftsmanship comes powered by a 125cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection.

The limited-edition version has an exclusive colour palette with hints of gold tossed in. The saddle is finished in real blue leather, as are the handles. The right side of the scooter carries the Christian Dior Paris logo, however, on the left side, the customer has the option to personalise it as per requirement.



As for the price, let’s just say that you could very likely get yourself a nice car, instead. But then again, it wouldn’t be a classic icon like this scooter!